Preston-raised BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani, son of Umberto’s chip shop legend Umberto Frediani, has been cleared of accusations of bullying and bad behaviour, according to reports.

Mr Frediani will not face a full investigation following a probe conducted by PWC consultants, which consisted of more than 70 sessions to review the working culture at the BBC’s flagship show.

Historic allegations and complaints dating back to 2019 resurfaced in June of this year, including claims of a feud between Mr Frediani and BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty. The morning programme was hit by claims of an “aggressive” atmosphere, with “unhappy” staff working on the programme reportedly making a formal complaint against Mr Frediani, according to The Sun.

Industry publication Deadline also claimed to have spoken to more than 20 industry insiders about Mr Frediani’s conduct, ‘with many making allegations about him running the show with an iron fist, including claims of him shouting and swearing at colleagues.’ It is thought that senior presenter Ms Munchetty was among those thought to have raised concerns.

Despite this, the Mirror claimed he has ‘a lot of behind the scenes support from colleagues, many of whom think he’s a brilliant boss.’ According to Prolific North, Mr Frediani and Ms Munchetty are reportedly ‘barely speaking,’ although Mr Frediani is understood to have a good relationship with other presenters such as Sally Nugent and Jon Kay.

The Times has also claimed that Mr Frediani has told staff that, now he had been cleared, he would be carrying on his duties on both BBC Breakfast and the News at One bulletin from the broadcaster’s Salford studios.

The BBC said it did not comment on individual cases but takes ‘all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously and will not tolerate behaviour that is not in line with our values’. A BBC statement added: "We have robust processes in place and would encourage any staff with concerns to raise them directly with us so they can be addressed."

Earlier this year, Mr Frediani accepted a Bafta Award when Breakfast won best TV news coverage for a special episode about the Post Office scandal. Known throughout the industry as ‘Fredi’, he studied journalism at the University of Central Lancashire before joining Red Rose Radio as a reporter.

He then switched to television where he edited news programmes for ITN and ITV before taking the helm at BBC Breakfast.