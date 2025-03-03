A Burnley man, 64, who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl has been jailed.

Derek Hardman’s offending came to light after the police were contacted on September 28, 2022.

Hardman denied any wrongdoing when he was interviewed by police, but an investigation uncovered a multitude of evidence that disproved his assertions of innocence.

This included an array of concerning text messages Hardman had sent to his victim.

Hardman, now of no fixed address, was convicted of five counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child at Burnley Crown Court in November.

In a statement to the court, the victim wrote: “I am not working at the moment and I think that some of it is due to the effect that the crimes have had on me.

“It has really affected my mental health. I don't like going out on my own and I don't go out at night. I'm too scared.”

She continued: “I have had nightmares about what Derek did to me.

“The doctor prescribed me sleeping tablets for this. I still have sleepless nights and nightmares about what happened.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD in February 2023 as a result of the crimes committed against me. This is something that I need to work through.”

The 64-year-old returned to Burnley Crown Court today where he was jailed for 11 years and nine months.

He was also made subject of a 20-year sexual harm prevention order and told to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Det Chief Sarah Whittaker, from Burnley CID, said: “Hardman is a sexual predator who poses a significant risk to women via his controlling behaviour and perverted sexual interests.

“I welcome the sentence handed down to him today, which gives the public some protection from his abhorrent offending.

“I’d like to place on record my admiration for the victim in this case who has shown incredible bravery throughout this case, particularly while giving evidence during the trial.”

Call 101 if you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.