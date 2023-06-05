Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist to bring live show to Lancashire

A BRITAIN’S Got Talent’s semi-finalist is set to bring his new live show to Lancashire.

Comedian Markus Birdman will embark on a UK tour with his brand-new show, Platinum.

Kicking off in Southend on Friday, September 1, he will then head to Guildford, Southampton, Maidenhead, Havant, Northampton, Brighton, Bath, Colchester, Crawley, High Wycombe, Leicester, Hemel Hempstead, Bradford, Chorley, Barnard Castle, Salford, Chelmsford, Corby, Maidstone, Bristol, Newport, Swindon, Darlington, Whitby, Liverpool before closing the tour in Northallerton on Saturday, November 11.

He will be visiting Chorley Theatre on September 28.

Markus’s quick quips and dark humour have delighted audiences for the last 20 years and recently impressed Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli on the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Markus’ skill lies in taking a unique experience about a topic that might often be sniggered over, and making you laugh whilst also raising a little awareness.

Markus said: “Britain’s Got Talent was a great experience - thanks to all for their support - I’m excited to get out on the road on tour to bring joy to the masses and also to raise a little stroke awareness. Not for your pity, more for your awe & admiration (& cash!*)

“*other methods of payment accepted.”

In June 202, Markus had a stroke. It was his second. He found himself in hospital, mid lockdown, with no visitors allowed. He has permanently lost half his eyesight. One night he went to the toilet and sat down on another naked blind man, already there. Markus was too blind to see him. The man was too blind to stop him!

He’d like to tell you about it. Not to create feelings of pity toward him, more a sense of awe & fawning admiration.

Markus Birdman has thundered back into comedy fresh from a recent Edinburgh Fringe run and he has been nominated for a 2023 Chortle Award. He has also recently written for Jayde Adams and supported Jason Manford at the Palladium.

From The Palladium to Pakistan, a highly experienced, versatile & award-winning comedian, Markus is one of stand-up’s most well-travelled comedians, much in demand in the UK and all over the world, and one of the very first British Comics to have his own Netflix Special - Live in Amsterdam.

He has written and performed twelve Edinburgh Festival Solo shows, and toured Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Scandinavia and throughout Europe, The Middle East and Far East. He has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows both in the UK and abroad.

He often incorporates visual artwork & animations in his comedy performances. He has created numerous 24 hour murals as part of the comedian Mark Watson’s 24 hr Comedy shows, raising thousands of pounds for Comic Relief.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from his website.

Praise for Markus Birdman:

“A torrent of formidable gags, skilfully told, and with a gripping story underpinning them all” - ★★★★ ½

Chortle

“This soul bearing show is a joy. Such weighty material, handled with the utmost respect” - ★★★★

The Skinny

“Delightfully comic. Controversial, personal and wickedly punchy.” - The List

“A consummate comic…. energetic, engaging, thought-provoking and funny.” - The Stage