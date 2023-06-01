News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Café 1847 Hesketh Bank: 16 pictures inside the new cafe which has opened at a Booths near Preston

Popular supermarket chain Booths has officially launched its new café near Preston, and they invited the Post around to capture the scenes...
By Aimee Seddon
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

Located in their Hesketh Bank store, Booths new café is called Café 1847, named after the date Booths was first founded as a coffee and tea merchants in Blackpool.

The cafe, which promises to be a celebration of great coffee, expertly blended tea and delicious fresh and local food, first opened on Friday, May 26 but an official launch party was held last night, Wednesday May 31,

Store manager Jenni Stancolmbe said: “Café 1847 is a complete revamp of how we run our cafes, the new space is warm and welcoming, and we want customers to feel special the moment they arrive. We reviewed and redesigned every aspect of our offer to create a café experience fitting for Booths that paid homage to our beginnings as tea and coffee merchants.

“We roast and blend our own coffee and tea inhouse, bringing 175 years of passion and expertise to your cup. This is the perfect chance to celebrate what we do best with our customers and tell our story.”

Making the most of seasonal and local produce where possible, customers can enjoy specialities such as the 1847 Signature Breakfast, Booths Ploughman’s Lunch, artisan sandwiches, strawberry cream tea, and a range of cakes from Studio Bakery and The Harrogate Cake Co. There is also a new “Little Foodies” menu, specifically designed for smaller appetites.

Take a look below at the scenes from the cafe’s official launch event, and a sneak peep of the food available!

You can find out more about the cafe in our explainer article here.

Cafe staff member Antonia Hirons.

1. Café 1847

Cafe staff member Antonia Hirons. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Cakes on display

2. Café 1847

Cakes on display Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Cafe staff member Antonia Hirons slices some carrot cake

3. Café 1847

Cafe staff member Antonia Hirons slices some carrot cake Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Interior of the newly opened cafe at

4. Café 1847

Interior of the newly opened cafe at Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Hesketh BankPreston