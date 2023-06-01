Popular supermarket chain Booths has officially launched its new café near Preston, and they invited the Post around to capture the scenes...

Located in their Hesketh Bank store, Booths new café is called Café 1847, named after the date Booths was first founded as a coffee and tea merchants in Blackpool.

The cafe, which promises to be a celebration of great coffee, expertly blended tea and delicious fresh and local food, first opened on Friday, May 26 but an official launch party was held last night, Wednesday May 31,

Store manager Jenni Stancolmbe said: “Café 1847 is a complete revamp of how we run our cafes, the new space is warm and welcoming, and we want customers to feel special the moment they arrive. We reviewed and redesigned every aspect of our offer to create a café experience fitting for Booths that paid homage to our beginnings as tea and coffee merchants.

“We roast and blend our own coffee and tea inhouse, bringing 175 years of passion and expertise to your cup. This is the perfect chance to celebrate what we do best with our customers and tell our story.”

Making the most of seasonal and local produce where possible, customers can enjoy specialities such as the 1847 Signature Breakfast, Booths Ploughman’s Lunch, artisan sandwiches, strawberry cream tea, and a range of cakes from Studio Bakery and The Harrogate Cake Co. There is also a new “Little Foodies” menu, specifically designed for smaller appetites.

Take a look below at the scenes from the cafe’s official launch event, and a sneak peep of the food available!

Café 1847 Cafe staff member Antonia Hirons.

Café 1847 Cakes on display

Café 1847 Cafe staff member Antonia Hirons slices some carrot cake

Café 1847 Interior of the newly opened cafe