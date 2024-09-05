Developer Breck begins work on more than 100 homes at sites in Preston and West Lancashire
North West property developer Breck has started development of 102 one to four-bedroom affordable homes at Sidgreaves Lane in Cottam.
It came after the developer signed an agreement with Progress Housing Group, which will become the owner of the properties on completion.
The site gained planning approval last month.
Andy Garnett, director, Breck, said: “The development of high-quality housing is a vital part of regenerating communities across the North West for the coming generations and the demand for all types of residential property is continuing to grow.
“Over the past four years, we have developed a reputation for consistent delivery of quality properties for registered providers as well as open market sale.
“These two sites highlight our ability to act quickly and decisively to secure opportunities to bring developments forward and we’re now excited to progress their construction.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The development at Sidgreaves Lane will include homes for affordable rent and shared ownership. It is expected to be completed by summer 2026.
The development has been part funded by Homes England and Breck is working with Preston City Council to maximise the use of local labour and skills.
Rebecca Field, head of development and sales, Progress Housing Group, said: “When complete, Sidgreaves Lane will be one of our largest new build developments to date and will provide much needed affordable housing in Cottam.
“Market values in this area are currently out of reach of many and this scheme will provide individuals, couples and families with a new home they simply would not have been able to afford.
“It is one of two sites we have partnered with Breck on in the North West and we’re looking forward to continuing this relationship over the coming years.”
Breck also completed the unconditional purchase of land at Ormskirk Road in Upholland, West Lancashire.
Planning permission has been granted for 13 homes and will be developed for open market sale.
Breck is set to start development later in 2024 following minor tweaks to the current plans.
Robert Diggle, director at Eddisons Liverpool office, said: “After receiving instruction to market Ormskirk Road, we experienced interest from a range of residential developers which is reflective of the demand for quality residential development opportunities across the North West.
“We accepted an offer from Breck who worked quickly and efficiently to complete the purchase within an agreed timescale of just six weeks.”
Breck was formed in 2020 and is based in Walton Summit in Preston.
It specialises in developing affordable houses between 25 and 250 units for registered affordable housing providers as well as homes for open market sale on sites between ten and 50 units.
Breck currently has a development pipeline of more than 1200 residential properties across the North West.
Dan Russell, development manager at Kingscrown Group, said: “Breck Homes has been an excellent partner throughout the sale process of Ormksirk Road and we hope to continue to work with the company over the coming years.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.