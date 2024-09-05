A Lancashire property developer has begun construction on more than 100 new homes at sites in Preston and West Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West property developer Breck has started development of 102 one to four-bedroom affordable homes at Sidgreaves Lane in Cottam.

It came after the developer signed an agreement with Progress Housing Group, which will become the owner of the properties on completion.

Breck has started development of 102 one to four-bedroom homes at Sidgreaves Lane in Cottam | Breck

The site gained planning approval last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Garnett, director, Breck, said: “The development of high-quality housing is a vital part of regenerating communities across the North West for the coming generations and the demand for all types of residential property is continuing to grow.

“Over the past four years, we have developed a reputation for consistent delivery of quality properties for registered providers as well as open market sale.

“These two sites highlight our ability to act quickly and decisively to secure opportunities to bring developments forward and we’re now excited to progress their construction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development at Sidgreaves Lane will include homes for affordable rent and shared ownership. It is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

The development has been part funded by Homes England and Breck is working with Preston City Council to maximise the use of local labour and skills.

The site gained planning approval in August | Breck

Rebecca Field, head of development and sales, Progress Housing Group, said: “When complete, Sidgreaves Lane will be one of our largest new build developments to date and will provide much needed affordable housing in Cottam.

“Market values in this area are currently out of reach of many and this scheme will provide individuals, couples and families with a new home they simply would not have been able to afford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is one of two sites we have partnered with Breck on in the North West and we’re looking forward to continuing this relationship over the coming years.”

Breck also completed the unconditional purchase of land at Ormskirk Road in Upholland, West Lancashire.

Planning permission has been granted for 13 homes and will be developed for open market sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breck is set to start development later in 2024 following minor tweaks to the current plans.

Planning permission has also been granted for 13 homes at Ormskirk Road in Upholland | Breck

Robert Diggle, director at Eddisons Liverpool office, said: “After receiving instruction to market Ormskirk Road, we experienced interest from a range of residential developers which is reflective of the demand for quality residential development opportunities across the North West.

“We accepted an offer from Breck who worked quickly and efficiently to complete the purchase within an agreed timescale of just six weeks.”

Breck was formed in 2020 and is based in Walton Summit in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It specialises in developing affordable houses between 25 and 250 units for registered affordable housing providers as well as homes for open market sale on sites between ten and 50 units.

Breck currently has a development pipeline of more than 1200 residential properties across the North West.

Dan Russell, development manager at Kingscrown Group, said: “Breck Homes has been an excellent partner throughout the sale process of Ormksirk Road and we hope to continue to work with the company over the coming years.”