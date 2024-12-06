A husband and wife duo have taken on their second Chorley pub in just over 12 months.

Clive and Michaela Robinson took over The White Bull in Chorley in October 2023 – marking their first entrance into the pub industry. The couple opened their second pub, The Bridge in Adlington on November 23, following a refurbishment to the pub’s interior. They now have have exciting plans to invest into the pub’s beer garden in the New Year.

Michaela said: “As soon as we saw the Bridge we knew it was the perfect pub for us in the next stage of our journey. As part of the reopening, we’ve given the pub a new look and feel and are thrilled with the results. We have really exciting plans to ensure the pub thrives within the community and we want to create a social hub that is welcome to everyone, from families and children, to couples. We will also be looking to support the community wherever we can, as well as local causes.”

The White Bull was recently visited by Shane Duffy and Shaun Lynch – members of Boyzone, as they have invested into the nearby Chorley Football Club that the pub also sponsor. | submit

Clive said: “It’s been an incredible experience since we took over The White Bull last year – the community have been so supportive, and we’ve loved every minute. We wanted to give back for all the support we’ve received and are delighted to have sponsored the local football club, Chorley Town.” About the second pub, he said: “Opening night was fantastic, meeting all our new customers, but also seeing some familiar faces. We look forward to seeing as many of the community as possible over the festive period.”

Both pubs are owned by Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub group, who have over 1,420 pubs across the UK. Anthony Briggs, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, said: “A huge congratulations to Clive and Michaela – since taking on their first ever pub only last year, they have demonstrated a huge amount of passion for the industry. The fact they’ve already opened their second pub is testament to all their hard work and dedication. On behalf of Admiral Taverns, I wish them every success for the future, and I would recommend anyone in the area to pay them a visit.”