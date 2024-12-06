Bosses of a well-known community pub in the heart of Farington have announced the date it will close its doors for good.

Permission was given in mid-January 2022 to convert the Stanifield Lane pub into nine one-bedroomed and one two bedroomed flats, split across two floors. Planning permission lasts for three years, and that deadline is fast approaching.

At the time, planning bosses were told that in spite of efforts to make the business a success, it has proved “financially unstable”, and . The authority’s planning officers said the conversion would “prevent the property from becoming vacant and, in time, open to vandalism and dereliction”.

On Thursday, staff took to social media to announce when the pub will close for good.

They said: “As a lot of you already know, it is with great sadness that the Rose at Farington will close its doors for the final time on the 4th January 2025. Lots of memories have been made in the walls of this pub. People have laughed, cried and laughed some more. Different generations of families have made the Rose their local. Lifelong friends have been made here from all walks of life and its been the meeting point for many of people over the years. We have had the best time with you all.

“On behalf of myself and landlords and ladys of the past we would like to thank each and everyone of you for coming and making memories here with us and making the rose not just a pub but a second home for all. Please join us for our closing party on the 4th Jan where we will ring that last orders bell for the final time and I have made something special to share with you all I hope to see you all then and the days leading up to it too.”