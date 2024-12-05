25 of the best pubs and bars in Lancashire for a great night out this Christmas

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 17:01 BST

There’s nothing more traditional than meeting up for a pre-Christmas pint.

Are you meeting up with mates, planning the office do or looking for a Christmas shopping pit-stop?

We asked our readers to share their favourite pubs, bars and restaurants where they never fail to have a good time.

In no particular order, here were 25 of their suggestions:

The #LoveYour campaign celebrates the amazing people, places and quirks which make Lancashire so great.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BU | 4.2 out of 5 (840 Google reviews) | "Great pub, good prices, good beer and massive gin selection."

1. Hogarths

Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BU | 4.2 out of 5 (840 Google reviews) | "Great pub, good prices, good beer and massive gin selection." | Google

Photo Sales
Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RW | 4.3 out of 5 (505 Google reviews) | "Very good venue for watching live music. Staff friendly and provided excellent service. Drinks prices very reasonable. We had a fantastic night."

2. Ma Kelly's Showboat

Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RW | 4.3 out of 5 (505 Google reviews) | "Very good venue for watching live music. Staff friendly and provided excellent service. Drinks prices very reasonable. We had a fantastic night." | Google

Photo Sales
Fylde Road, Preston PR1 2XQ | 4.4 out of 5 (960 Google reviews) | "Good food, good prices, good vibes, absolutely fantastic staff."

3. The Guild

Fylde Road, Preston PR1 2XQ | 4.4 out of 5 (960 Google reviews) | "Good food, good prices, good vibes, absolutely fantastic staff." | Google

Photo Sales
Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.8 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers."

4. Saoko Cocktail Club

Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.8 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers." Photo: Saoko

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireChristmasPubsBarsRestaurants
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice