25 of the best pubs and bars in Lancashire for a great night out this Christmas

Are you meeting up with mates, planning the office do or looking for a Christmas shopping pit-stop?

We asked our readers to share their favourite pubs, bars and restaurants where they never fail to have a good time.

In no particular order, here were 25 of their suggestions:

The #LoveYour campaign celebrates the amazing people, places and quirks which make Lancashire so great.

1 . Hogarths Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BU | 4.2 out of 5 (840 Google reviews) | "Great pub, good prices, good beer and massive gin selection." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Ma Kelly's Showboat Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RW | 4.3 out of 5 (505 Google reviews) | "Very good venue for watching live music. Staff friendly and provided excellent service. Drinks prices very reasonable. We had a fantastic night." | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Guild Fylde Road, Preston PR1 2XQ | 4.4 out of 5 (960 Google reviews) | "Good food, good prices, good vibes, absolutely fantastic staff." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Saoko Cocktail Club Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.8 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers." Photo: Saoko Photo Sales