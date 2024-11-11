Bongo's Bingo is back at Blackpool Tower this Christmas - here's how you get tickets
As winter approaches and the festive season reaches fever pitch, it’s time to celebrate at the most talked about night out in the UK with plentiful magic and mayhem.
After selling out 2023’s run of Christmas specials, Bongo’s Bingo are ready to introduce their wild new winter wonderland at Blackpool Tower. The run of Bingo All The Way dates will be jam-packed with Christmas bangers, anthems and classics with loads of festive prizes and production, creating the perfect place to party with friends, family and colleagues.
The remaining Blackpool Bingo All The Way dates are Friday 13 and Friday 20 December.
Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder Jonny Bongo says: “Wow. Just wow! The reaction to our Bingo All The Way dates in Blackpool has been absolutely wild so far.
“We know how much the locals love to party and demand has been off the scale. Christmas is my hands-down favourite time of year as well, so we can’t wait to sprinkle some Bingo All The Way festive fun and frolics at brilliant Blackpool Tower with these special shows.”
Expect riotous fun, amazing music, crazy prizes, en masse Karaoke, rave rounds, dance-offs, the odd pink unicorn and of course plenty of bingo as part of the UK’s most bonkers, surreal and energetic night, all rolled into one glorious party.
The original bingo rave phenomenon has rejuvenated a quintessentially quaint British pastime, featuring nostalgia-soaked revelry in a dose of pure and unadulterated escapism. There’s truly nothing else like it. And in March 2025,
Bongo’s Bingo will celebrate its 10 th anniversary.
Doors open 6pm and close 7.30pm. Show starts at 8pm.
For tickets or for more information visit Bongos Bingo website here.
