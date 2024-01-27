Body found in search for missing Ormskirk man Tony Mills
The body was found by officers in the early hours of this morning in a wooded area.
Police searching for missing Tony Mills, 39, have found a body.
The body was found by officers in the early hours of this morning in a wooded area off Pool Hey Lane at Scarisbrick.
While formal identification has yet to take place the body is believed to be that of Tony Mills, 39, who went missing earlier this week.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner."
The 39-year-old was last seen at the Moss Side Industrial Estate at around 8pm on Tuesday (January 23).
He was wearing a beanie hat, waterproof puffer jacket, dark jeans and trainers.