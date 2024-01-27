Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police searching for missing Tony Mills, 39, have found a body.

The body was found by officers in the early hours of this morning in a wooded area off Pool Hey Lane at Scarisbrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While formal identification has yet to take place the body is believed to be that of Tony Mills, 39, who went missing earlier this week.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: "Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner."

The 39-year-old was last seen at the Moss Side Industrial Estate at around 8pm on Tuesday (January 23).