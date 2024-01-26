Missing Ormskirk man last seen at Moss Side Industrial Estate in Leyland three days ago
A missing man from Ormskirk was last seen at an industrial site in Leyland three days ago.
Tony Mills was last seen at the Moss Side Industrial Estate at around 8pm on Tuesday (January 23).
The 39-year-old, from Ormskirk, is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with a dark shaved head.
He was wearing a beanie hat, waterproof puffer jacket, dark jeans and trainers when he was last seen.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Tony.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1509 of January 24.