Tony Mills was last seen at the Moss Side Industrial Estate at around 8pm on Tuesday (January 23).

The 39-year-old, from Ormskirk, is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with a dark shaved head.

Tony Mills was last seen at an industrial site in Leyland three days ago (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was wearing a beanie hat, waterproof puffer jacket, dark jeans and trainers when he was last seen.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Tony.