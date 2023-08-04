Body found in search for missing 66-year-old woman from Accrington
Helen Baron, 66, was reported missing after she was last seen in the Baxenden area at around 9pm on Thursday (August 3).
Officers said they were concerned for her safety and launched a public appeal for information on Friday morning (August 4).
Later that same day, police sadly confirmed a body had been found.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers, who were searching for missing Helen Baron from Accrington, have found her body in Baxenden.
“Helen’s family have been informed of the development and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.
“Helen’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”