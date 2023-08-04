News you can trust since 1886
Body found in search for missing 66-year-old woman from Accrington

A body has been found during the search for a missing 66-year-old woman from Accrington.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 17:24 BST

Helen Baron, 66, was reported missing after she was last seen in the Baxenden area at around 9pm on Thursday (August 3).

Officers said they were concerned for her safety and launched a public appeal for information on Friday morning (August 4).

Later that same day, police sadly confirmed a body had been found.

Helen Baron (Credit: Lancashire Police)Helen Baron (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers, who were searching for missing Helen Baron from Accrington, have found her body in Baxenden.

“Helen’s family have been informed of the development and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“Helen’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”

