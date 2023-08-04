Helen Baron, 66, was reported missing after she was last seen in the Baxenden area at around 9pm on Thursday (August 3).

Officers said they were concerned for her safety and launched a public appeal for information on Friday morning (August 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that same day, police sadly confirmed a body had been found.

Helen Baron (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers, who were searching for missing Helen Baron from Accrington, have found her body in Baxenden.

“Helen’s family have been informed of the development and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.