Body found in Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:58 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:25 am

Emergency services received a report of a body in the canal close to Horton Street, Wigan at around 3.40pm on Monday.

Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services attended the scene at the Leeds Liverpool canal, near Horton Street Wigan.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “He has not been formally identified but we believe he is a man in his 40s - we have informed his next of kin.

“Inquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner.

