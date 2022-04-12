Body found in Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Wigan
By Sian Jones
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:58 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:25 am
Emergency services received a report of a body in the canal close to Horton Street, Wigan at around 3.40pm on Monday.
Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “He has not been formally identified but we believe he is a man in his 40s - we have informed his next of kin.
“Inquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner.