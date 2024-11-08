Gardeners at Pleasure Beach are celebrating after scooping three top awards at this year’s Britain in Bloom North West Awards.

The 42-acre park won Best Large Tourist Attraction and also picked up Gold Standard Award and North West in Bloom Special Trophy.

This is the 21st year that the Lancashire amusement park has taken home awards from the ceremony. The judging criteria included the design and quality of the floral displays, hard and soft landscaping projects, environmental quality and overall impression.

Wendy Maynard, head gardener at Pleasure Beach Resort said: “When people think of Pleasure Beach, they don’t often think about what goes on behind the scenes. We have a really dedicated gardening department, and we plant, grow, arrange, and nurture everything ourselves. It’s a really proud moment holding these awards once again and we’re excited to go into 2025 blooming!”

The North West in Bloom awards have been held annually since 1964 and is the voluntary regional organisation that administers the Britain in Bloom competition in Lancashire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside, and is one of the 18 regions and Nations that comprise Britain in Bloom.

The aim of the competition is to encourage the improvement of surroundings through the imaginative use of trees, shrubs, flowers and landscaping. It also aims to achieve a litter free and sustainable environment. The awards strive to recogniseexcellence in horticulture across the region.

Amanda Thompson, chief executive of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “A huge congratulations to Wendy and her team for yet again making this season a green one. The team’s hard work and dedication continues to pay off.”