Blackpool Transport hosted the service on October 31 for Tricia Walker and Duncan Hardman who live in Australia, but have connections and family in Blackpool.

They wanted to do something unique and special to their hearts. The service was conducted by celebrant Becky Holden-McGhee while the tram was stationary at the Pleasure Beach stop.

Tricia said: “I am originally from Blackpool and have family and friends still there. I moved to Perth, Australia in 2008 and Duncan is originally from London with family still there too, but moved to Perth in 1994.

“We met in Perth at a friend’s nightclub event in 2017 and have been together ever since. We have always tried to come back and see family and friends every couple of years, hence the Blackpool connection.

“I’ve always loved trams since I was a kid especially the old balloon trams. Duncan has a love of old trams and trains too, hence it was a perfect solution to do the wedding on a heritage tram. Emma Tingle at the tram company made it so easy for us and we had several zoom meetings to help organise it. The day went really perfectly.”

Check out our photos from the special day below

3 . Bride Tricia has always loved heritage trams Bride Tricia has always loved heritage trams | nw Photo Sales

4 . The ceremony was held when the tram stopped moving The ceremony was held when the tram stopped moving | nw Photo Sales