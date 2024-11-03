The Backlot Cinema in Blackpool will premiere Ridley Scott’s latest film Gladiator II in IMAX.

The event will kick off with live red carpet coverage starting at 7.45 PM on November 13, followed by the film screening at 8.15 PM.

Film-goers will be able to make it a night to remember with a special two-course meal and movie package.

The package includes a mouth-watering main course and dessert in The Diner as well as a ticket for the film for just £38.50.

A spokesman for the Backlot Cinema & Diner said: “Don’t miss out on this unforgettable event here at The Backlot!”

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome.

Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

All proceeds will go to the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund.