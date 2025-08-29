Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025: When Olly Murs, Louisa Johnson and Toploader will perform

The 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On will feature headline act Olly Murs, joined by Toploader and X Factor winner Louisa Johnson.

The resort’s biggest annual event will once again transform the seafront into a huge celebration of music, dancing and entertainment.

What time does it start?

Gates open at 4pm, with live performances beginning from 5.30pm.

Olly Murs will take to the stage before flicking the famous switch to light up six miles of Illuminations. He’ll be joined by Louisa Johnson, Toploader, and “Blackpool Introduces”, which showcases local talent.

The lights will be switched on at 9.15pm and remain on until 1am.

After that, they will shine nightly from 8pm, with earlier start times as the evenings draw in.

On the final day, January 4, they will be illuminated from 4.30pm–10.30pm.

Where will it take place?

The Switch-On concert takes place on the promenade near Blackpool Tower.

Can I attend without an e-ticket?

Yes. While the Tower Festival Headland arena requires e-tickets, a live screening zone will be set up on the Promenade near Central Pier, showing all performances and the switch-on moment.

Visitors can also enjoy the full six-mile Illuminations route.

Do e-tickets guarantee entry?

No. Entry is first-come, first-served. Organisers advise arriving by 8.15pm at the latest.

VisitBlackpool said: “As tickets are complimentary, people often request more than they need, so we issue extra tickets to allow for this.

“We recommend arriving early to avoid disappointment.”

