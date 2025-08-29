Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025 LIVE: Crowds gather as Olly Murs prepares to light up town
The biggest event in the resort’s calendar is here, with the seafront transformed into a huge celebration filled with music, dancing and entertainment.
Fresh from his UK arena tour, Olly will take to the stage on Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland for a free, hour-long performance before flicking the switch to launch six miles of dazzling lights.
He’ll be joined by English rock band Toploader, X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, plus a special ‘Blackpool Introduces’ showcase spotlighting some of the best local talent.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates from the event:
Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025 LIVE
Can I still enjoy the Illuminations Switch-On 2025 without a ballot ticket?
The biggest night in Blackpool’s calendar – the Illuminations Switch-On – is here!
But if you missed out on the ticket ballot, can you still join in?
I got a first look at Blackpool illuminations 2025 - I've never seen a fire-breathing dragon before
A dazzling lineup of new installations were revealed at a preview event at Blackpool Council’s Lightworks facility.
Exclusive chat with rockband Toploader ahead of their Illuminations Switch-On performance
Toploader’s guitarist Dan Hipgrave chatted to us all about their upcoming performance and his memories of Blackpool.
35 brilliant pictures from the Blackpool Illuminations 2025 Night Run
The Blackpool Illuminations 2025 Night Run saw 4,000 people take part.
My mum told me I just had to do the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On show, says Louisa Johnson
With the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On tonight, see what one of the star performers on the night had to say in an exclusive chat.
Exclusive chat with Olly Murs ahead of tonight's Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On
We had an exclusive chat with the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On headliner Olly Murs.
19 amazing pictures from Ride the Lights 2025
Blackpool hosted one of the most magical nights on its calendar with the return of Ride The Lights, giving cyclists a sneak preview of this year’s Illuminations along the six-mile Promenade.
21 famous people and stars who switched on Blackpool Illuminations
The annual thrill of illuminating Blackpool’s promenade has been marked by a dazzling roll call of switch-on figures back to the 1930s.
These pictures remember those who came to the resort for the honour of flicking the famous switch from 1950 to 1970.
Everything you need to know including timings, parking and weather
Singer Olly Murs will switch on this year’s Blackpool Illuminations tonight!
Find out if you need an umbrella for tonight's Switch-On event
