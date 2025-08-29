Live

Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025 LIVE: Crowds gather as Olly Murs prepares to light up town

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:29 BST
Thousands are expected to pack the Promenade tonight as singer Olly Murs prepares to switch on the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations.

The biggest event in the resort’s calendar is here, with the seafront transformed into a huge celebration filled with music, dancing and entertainment.

Fresh from his UK arena tour, Olly will take to the stage on Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland for a free, hour-long performance before flicking the switch to launch six miles of dazzling lights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He’ll be joined by English rock band Toploader, X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, plus a special ‘Blackpool Introduces’ showcase spotlighting some of the best local talent.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates from the event:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025 LIVE

Updated 13:38 BST

Can I still enjoy the Illuminations Switch-On 2025 without a ballot ticket?

The biggest night in Blackpool’s calendar – the Illuminations Switch-On – is here!

But if you missed out on the ticket ballot, can you still join in?

Click HERE to find out everything you need to know.

placeholder image
National World Resell
13:49 BST

I got a first look at Blackpool illuminations 2025 - I've never seen a fire-breathing dragon before

A dazzling lineup of new installations were revealed at a preview event at Blackpool Council’s Lightworks facility.

Find the full story by clicking HERE.

Created by Illuminations Creative Curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, the centerpiece features three colossal dragons each towering seven metres high coiled around the turrets of the Tower Festival Headland.placeholder image
Created by Illuminations Creative Curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, the centerpiece features three colossal dragons each towering seven metres high coiled around the turrets of the Tower Festival Headland. | VisitBlackpool
13:47 BSTUpdated 13:47 BST

Exclusive chat with rockband Toploader ahead of their Illuminations Switch-On performance

Toploader’s guitarist Dan Hipgrave chatted to us all about their upcoming performance and his memories of Blackpool.

Find the full interview by clicking HERE.

Toploader will be performing at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On this month. Dan Hipgrave is the second to the right.placeholder image
Toploader will be performing at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On this month. Dan Hipgrave is the second to the right. | Getty Images
13:43 BST

35 brilliant pictures from the Blackpool Illuminations 2025 Night Run

The Blackpool Illuminations 2025 Night Run saw 4,000 people take part.

Find the full picture gallery by clicking HERE.

placeholder image
Blackpool Illuminations 2025: Night Run (Credit: National World)
13:41 BST

My mum told me I just had to do the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On show, says Louisa Johnson

With the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On tonight, see what one of the star performers on the night had to say in an exclusive chat.

Find the full interview with Louisa Johnson by clicking HERE.

Louisa Johnson is performing at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On Show 2025placeholder image
Louisa Johnson is performing at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On Show 2025 | submit
13:40 BST

Exclusive chat with Olly Murs ahead of tonight's Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On

We had an exclusive chat with the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On headliner Olly Murs.

Find the full interview by clicking HERE.

Hitmaker Olly Murs is the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On star for 2025placeholder image
Hitmaker Olly Murs is the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On star for 2025 | various
13:23 BST

19 amazing pictures from Ride the Lights 2025

Blackpool hosted one of the most magical nights on its calendar with the return of Ride The Lights, giving cyclists a sneak preview of this year’s Illuminations along the six-mile Promenade.

Find the full picture gallery by clicking HERE.

placeholder image
The build-up to Ride the Lights in Blackpool - National World
13:21 BST

21 famous people and stars who switched on Blackpool Illuminations

The annual thrill of illuminating Blackpool’s promenade has been marked by a dazzling roll call of switch-on figures back to the 1930s.

These pictures remember those who came to the resort for the honour of flicking the famous switch from 1950 to 1970.

Find the full picture gallery by clicking HERE.

1970 - Tony Blackburnplaceholder image
1970 - Tony Blackburn | National World
13:19 BST

Everything you need to know including timings, parking and weather

Singer Olly Murs will switch on this year’s Blackpool Illuminations tonight!

Click HERE to find out everything you need to know about the big event.

The biggest event in the resort’s calendar is hereplaceholder image
The biggest event in the resort’s calendar is here | National World Resell
13:18 BST

Find out if you need an umbrella for tonight's Switch-On event

Following a week of unsettled weather and rain, find out whether you’ll need an umbrella for this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On by clicking HERE.

Here’s whether you’ll need an umbrella for this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-Onplaceholder image
Here’s whether you’ll need an umbrella for this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On | Daniel Martino/ Nathan Anderson
13:17 BST

Ticket holders warned entry not guaranteed: How to avoid disappointment

Ticket holders for this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On have been warned that entry to the event is not guaranteed.

Find out how to avoid disappointment by clicking HERE.

Ticket holders for this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On have been warned that entry to the event is not guaranteedplaceholder image
Ticket holders for this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On have been warned that entry to the event is not guaranteed | National World Resell
Related topics:MusicBlackpoolTalentLancashireBlackpool Illuminations
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice