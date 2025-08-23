Exclusive chat with Olly Murs ahead of tonight's Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On

Take a look at our exclusive chat with the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On headliner Olly Murs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight, X Factor star turned hitmaker Olly Murs will headline the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On event.

As well as his hour-long performance on Blackpool’s Tower Festival, the 41-year-old will join an esteemed list of high-profile celebrities who have held the honour of switching on the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of his arrival in Blackpool, Olly sat down for a chat with our celebrity reporter to talk all about the upcoming switch-on event so see what he say below...

You can also find out more about the switch on event here.

We're only a week away from the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On so how are you feeling about being the headline performer for that?

”Yeah, I feel good. I feel like so proud to be doing it, you know, it's such a big event and it's something that's really part of British culture, isn't it? I mean, when you think of the illuminations, you can just picture it, you can picture the big wheel, you can picture it all. And I've seen, over the years, all the amazing acts that have been a part of it, you know, it's like, yeah, I didn't really know the magnitude of it really until I googled it and looked at how many years it's been going for. So yeah, I'm really proud- really proud that the organizers and the people involved have looked at me as a candidate and someone that they want to do [it]. So yeah, I'm very proud.

And you've got the responsibility of actually switching on the lights as well, are you prepared for that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm hoping it's very straightforward! I'm hoping there's no, you know, secret password I need, or anything I need to do. I hope it’s is a very simple press of the button, done.

Hitmaker Olly Murs is the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On star for 2025 | various

Have you performed in Blackpool before?

“Yeah, yeah. Many times, yeah, many times. Don't ask me where now, but I've definitely done a few gigs around that area over the years. So I'm just really chuffed to be coming back. It’s a great part of the world so I look forward to it, the people are lovely up there, so yeah, it'll be great.”

You were actually at an illuminations switch on back in 2010, can you remember that?

“I do because Robbie was headlining that day, and I was just really buzzing that Robbie was going to be there. I managed to catch up with him- I hadn’t seen him for a long, long time so I had a good catch up with Rob and I remember seeing Phil the Power Taylor. [He] was playing darts there, like it was pretty surreal, really, meeting all these big celebrities and big stars and yeah, it was a great night, Really, really good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So how does it feel to return 15 years later as the main man himself?

“It feels just a bit surreal, to be honest. And like I said, I looked on the list and I saw, I mean huge artists that have come over from America, to British artists, like it's had it all really, and not just singers and performers, you've had, like actors, you've had all different types of people turn it on. So for me, I'm there obviously turning the lights on but I'm also there, you know, performing at the same time so I'm looking forward to entertaining everyone.

“To be fair, I'm in Blackpool every day, and people don't realise it! Madame Tussauds, my wax work is there 24/7 so, you know, there is a real love for Blackpool, and I'm really proud that you my wax work is up there every single day, getting some love.”

Olly takes a picture with his Madame Tussauds figure | submit

And aside from performing at the illuminations, have you ever for leisure come to visit yourself?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know what, I haven't, and I know that's going to change, because - actually, that's a lie. Me and Robbie came on the tour in 2013. We had a day off, we went to Blackpool we did loads of the rides and stuff, which was really cool. But no, now that I've got kids coming, I can imagine, yeah, we're going to have a good time.”

Will they be there on the night?

“No, they won't be because my wife's heavily pregnant at the moment so she'll be at home.

Very fair enough! If we focus on your performance then. what can the audiences expect from you?

“They can expect literally a fun night. I'm going to play all the hits. I'm celebrating 15 years of music so there's going to be lots of music they can listen to, all the hits that they’ll hopefully know and just a real good night of fun, like I just want to come and enjoy it, perform, have a laugh and just give the fans a great night of music.”

Are you expecting a certain song to hit the best?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ooh! I always think ‘Dance for me tonight’ or ‘Heart skips a beat’ but hopefully my new song ‘Save me’ will hit home. It seems to be growing really nice, fans seem to love it so, yeah, maybe that will be a big thing.”

When you're not performing, do you think you'll get a chance to have a look around Blackpool?

“Yeah, I don't know what my plans are getting up there on Friday. If we get there early enough, or the night before, yes, definitely. But I don't know, we might be driving up on the day, it depends on my schedule really so we'll see.”

And the illuminations themselves, have you been allowed a sneak peek?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven't, but I have been told by a source that they look incredible this year. So I've heard there's some really, really great designs and some really fantastic lights going up. So, yeah, very, very excited to see them”.

If the headline performer was allowed to design their own Blackpool Illuminations, what would your one look like?

“Ooh, what would mine look like?

I would go with- wait what would I go with? Something that represents me, maybe? I would go with a really cool trilby hat with troublemaker written on it, with some funky lights around it, like firework lights, just to represent that I was there once doing the light switch on in the history of Blackpool. That'd be cool.”

Maybe one day you and your waxwork will unveil that on the promenade?

“Hahah maybe!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this year, you're also on stage alongside Toploader and Louisa Johnson, have you worked with either of those before?

“Yeah, well, me and Louisa did a single together, god 2016/2017 now, so we've got some, history together, which is great. But also, we're mates, I really enjoy Louisa's company. She's brilliant fun. But also, what an amazing singer she is, such a great voice. So yeah, look forward to seeing her. I look forward to seeing Toploader too, always loved their songs so yeah, it's going to be a good night listening to their music, can't wait.

Toploader and Louisa Johnson are also performing at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On | submit

But for people reading this at home, why should they come along on the night to see Olly Murs perform?

“Because if they haven't come before, they're about to see one of the best performers in the country. Nah I'm not joking. I just honestly love entertaining people.I love seeing people having a good time. And I think my music is fun. My music is not serious. It's just a good laugh, good fun and I think you'll at least know one of my songs, which is cool, and yeah, all I want to do is have a good time and get people dancing, get people singing. It's a chance for people to, if they’ve had a stressful day, a week or even a stressful summer, come and see me for an hour and a half, or come see me, Toploader and Louisa, and just relax and have a great night and forget about all your worries for a few hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you expecting the people of Blackpool to be more than up for some fun with you?

“They better be, yeah, they better be up for some fun in Blackpool! But I know they are, it's a great town, great city. People are always up for it so, yeah, looking forward to it.

Finally, is there anything else in the pipeline that people in Lancashire, if they loved seeing you at the light switch, should watch out for?

“I've got a new album coming out at the end of the year, which is exciting. Obviously, I've got baby number two coming very shortly, so, yeah, I suppose that's the biggest thing I've got coming up at the moment, I've been touring all year, so the Blackpool Illuminations is nearly my last gig of the year. So I'm really proud to be there. I can't wait to see everyone. Can't wait to have some stick of rock. Can't wait to have some hot donuts and just enjoy being at the seaside and enjoy singing for people, it's going to be great”.