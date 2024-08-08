Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Council has addressed concerns over the structural integrity of all three piers in the resort after a women fell 30ft onto the beach.

A woman in her 50s fell approximately 30ft from Central Pier, landing on the beach below, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and the coastguard rushed to the scene and a cordon was put in place underneath the pier.

North West Ambulance Service said she “received initial treatment for her injuries before being extricated and taken to the hospital.”

Blackpool Council has addressed concerns over the structural integrity of all three piers | Contributed

Blackpool Council later confirmed they had launched an investigation and requested support from the Health and Safety Executive.

In an updated statement on Thursday, the council confirmed the pier would remain closed “until a survey on the structural integrity of the decking has been completed”.

“The current situation is that the pier will remain closed until a survey on the structural integrity of the decking has been completed along with any suggested remedial works, and the report passed to Blackpool Council’s Health and Safety Team,” a spokesman for Blackpool Council said.

“We will also be visiting the site to check that everything is satisfactory and then will allow the pier to reopen although the exact timing of that cannot be confirmed as yet.”

They also confirmed “arrangements for the same structural survey of the decking of the other two piers have already been made and the relevant reports will also be passed to the Blackpool Council team.”

It comes after concerns were raised by members of the public regarding the structural integrity of the other two piers.

Visitors were evacuated from the pier following the incident | National World

When asked if all three of Blackpool’s piers should be closed until they have undergone a safety check, many readers agreed.

One person wrote: “In the off season, yes.

“Some of the boards on the piers have been there for years and they should be checked to prevent similar situations happening in the future on the other two piers.”

Another added: “Yes they should. She could have died falling from that height.”

Someone else who agreed said: “Yeah I think so. I thought they would’ve done it routinely anyway.”

Visitors were evacuated from the pier following the incident.

Onlookers said it looked as though she had fallen through a ‘trap door’ in the boards close to the café.

Blackpool Council have launched an investigation and requested support from the Health and Safety Executive | National World

One witness who was at the beach with his children said: "I was walking the beach with my kids and heard a thud.

“A huge thud next to me, nearly on top of my head. A lady ploughed to the floor, smashing through the Central Pier.

“I was absolutely terrified...I thought she was dead."

The arcade at the front of the pier reopened at around 6pm as the cordon was lifted. The rest of the pier remained closed to visitors.

Blackpool Pier Company, which runs Central Pier, later released a statement wishing the woman “speedy recovery”.

“Following yesterday’s incident at Central Pier, we are working with the Local Authority and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” a spokesman said.

“Our thoughts remain with the person involved, and we wish her a speedy recovery.”