Company which owns Blackpool's Central Pier wishes woman who fell 30ft onto beach a 'speedy recovery'
A woman in her 50s fell approximately 30ft, landing on the beach below, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.
Police, paramedics, firefighters and the coastguard rushed to the scene and a cordon was put in place.
North West Ambulance Service later confirmed she “received initial treatment for her injuries before being extricated and taken to the hospital.”
Blackpool Pier Company, which runs Central Pier, released a statement on Wednesday following the incident.
A spokesman said: “Following yesterday’s incident at Central Pier, we are working with the Local Authority and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.
“Our thoughts remain with the person involved, and we wish her a speedy recovery.”
Visitors were evacuated from the pier following the incident.
Onlookers said it looked as though she had fallen through a ‘trap door’ in the boards close to the café.
One witness who was at the beach with his children said: "I was walking the beach with my kids and heard a thud.
“A huge thud next to me, nearly on top of my head. A lady ploughed to the floor, smashing through the Central Pier.
“I was absolutely terrified...I thought she was dead."
The arcade at the front of the pier reopened at around 6pm as the cordon was lifted. The rest of the pier remained closed to visitors.
Blackpool Council later confirmed an investigation had been launched.
“On Tuesday afternoon we were notified of an incident at Central Pier,” a spokesman for Blackpool Council said
“An investigation is now underway and we have requested support from the Health and Safety Executive.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.