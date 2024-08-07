I heard a huge thud next to me when a lady fell through Blackpool's Central Pier - I thought she was dead
Police, paramedics and the coastguard rushed to the scene at around 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 6).
It is understood that a woman in her 50s fell through a section of the pier, landing on the beach below.
One witness who was at the beach with his children said: "I was walking the beach with my kids and heard a thud.
“A huge thud next to me, nearly on top of my head. A lady ploughed to the floor, smashing through the Central Pier.
“I was absolutely terrified...I thought she was dead."
Crowds of shocked onlookers ran to her aid and alerted emergency services.
Visitors were subsequently evacuated from the pier and a cordon was put in place as crews worked at the scene
Lancashire Police later confirmed the woman was “taken to hospital with injuries”.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service added: “We were called to an incident at the pier after reports that a patient had fallen approximately 30ft through the pier.
“We responded with an ambulance, a critical care paramedic team, an advanced paramedic, and an operational commander.
“A woman in her 50s received initial treatment for her injuries before being extricated and taken to the hospital.”
The arcade at the front of the pier reopened at around 6pm as the cordon was lifted. The rest of the pier remained closed to visitors.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed it was not investigating the incident “at this stage”.
The Blackpool Pier Company, which runs Central Pier, has been contacted for comment as well as Blackpool Council.
