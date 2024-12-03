A Blackpool care home that specialises in patients with dementia and mental health problems has been told it must improve by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Park View Care Home with Nursing in Lytham Road provides accommodation, nursing and personal care for up to 44 people.

An unannounced inspection was held following warning notices that were previously issued. Over three days, inspectors found that there was no registered manager in place, and a raft of issues were identified.

The home was previously rated as Requires Improvement in 2022 and in April this year, a complaint was made to the CQC regarding care at the home by Georgia Young, who felt she had no option but to remove her grandparents. Read more about that story here.

A statement released in the past week by the CQC said: “During this assessment we found the provider failed to achieve the necessary standards and the rating has remained requires improvement. We identified breaches of regulations in relation to safe care and treatment, consent, governance, and staffing.”

Park View Care Home with Nursing in Lytham Road , Blackpool | google

Main issues

- Consent records were not always in place or not always being consistently completed.

- Concerns were raised relating to safety of the environment and peoples risk management.

- People’s care records were not always detailed or completed consistently.

- Staff training needed to be improved and staff supervisions and appraisals were not regularly taking place.

- Policies and procedures had not always been followed.

Positives

However, inspectors were keen to note: “Permanent staff showed an understanding of people and their needs. We received good feedback from staff in relation to the manager. They also said: “People and their relatives were mostly positive about the staff though some concerns were shared about agency staff.”

The report added: “We received positive examples of staff supporting people in-line with their needs and preferences, improving health and well-being. A relative told us, “I know mum is moved from her bed with equipment and I have not had any complaints from mum.” People felt their privacy was respected.”

What’s next?

The CQC has asked the provider for an action plan in response to concerns relating to safe care and treatment, consent and staffing. For the more significant concerns relating to governance, the provider has been given a deadline for when they need to be compliant by.

Management at the home have been approached for a comment.