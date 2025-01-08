Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dental practice which could not ensure patient records were stored securely has been told to make improvements by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report has just been issued into Ewood House Dental Surgery in Bolton Road, Blackburn, following an on-site assessment on October 29. The service has seven treatment rooms and provides NHS and private dental care and treatment for adults and children.

What the inspectors said

While inspectors found the service was safe, effective, caring and responsive, they said that it was not always well-led and had not met all regulations. A report states: “There was ineffective leadership and culture of continuous improvement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the assessment, it was noted that the registered person (manager) had systems or processes that “operated ineffectively in that they failed to enable them to assess, monitor and improve the quality and safety of the services being provided.” The same systems or processes also “failed to enable them to assess, monitor and mitigate the risks relating to the health, safety and welfare of service users and others who may be at risk.”

Ewood House Dental Surgery, Blackburn | Google

It was also noted that the surgery did not have effective systems to ensure dental records were stored securely. This resulted in a breach of Regulation 17 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.

Positives

Despite the faults, inspectors were keen to state: “Patients were treated with dignity and respect and at the time of our assessment, could access care, support and treatment when required. Patients’ care and treatment was provided in line with current guidance and infection control procedures were in place.”

What’s next?

The provider, Gensmile Dental Care Ltd, has been asked for an action plan in response to the concerns found. The Post has approached Gensmile for a comment, but has not heard back.