A three-level dentist, option and hearing centre has been given the green light in Blackburn.

The proposal - registered last year under the name of Mohammed Kais Ali of Issa-owned EG Headquarters in Shadsworth- was finally approved this week by Blackburn with Darwen Council for land formerly occupied by St Peters Church prior to the construction of Wainwright Way. Ten new full-time jobs will be created.

The building will be two-storeys, offering a number of consultation rooms, office space and R&D facilities. The development will create ancillary car parking for 35 cars, six bicycles and one motorbike, with new proposed access from Freckleton Street.

An artist's impression of how the site will look | Campbell Driver Partnership/BwD Council

The site has been identified in the local plan as a key gateway site for urban hub development as part of the wider Freckleton Street Masterplan which aims to transform the area into a new mixed use quarter for Blackburn. A design and access statement said: “The vision is to create 'high quality environments for entrepreneurial businesses to flourish' with a focus on 'community facilities and public services'.

It continues: “The design proposals for a new health centre and dental practise meet this vision to support the wider Blackburn community and help devlop the area into a vibrant urban hub which will create high skilled jobs. “

The health centre will have a footprint of circa 400 square metres and a flat roof 11.7m in height. Cladding of various colours and styles, terracotta render and a black aluminium curtain walling system would be used to externally finish the elevations. A black aluminium door would also be installed to the south elevation. Any new areas of hardstanding would be surfaced in tarmac with block paving used for the pedestrian areas around the health centre. Receptions, waiting rooms, consultation rooms, toilets and offices will be provided on all three levels of the building.

How the building will look from an alternative angle. | Campbell Driver Partnership/BwD Council

In an attempt to deter intruders or vandalism, the new development will be fitted with CCTV cameras which cover entrances and potential dark spots. ‘Robust’ materials will be specified for the doors and windows, the entrances will be illuminated, and the buildings will be fitted with an intruder attack alarm.

Planning officers had recommended that the proposal was approved, subject to an agreement under Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act (1990) relating to the payment of £20,000 towards off-site highway works relating to new kerbing and tactile surfacing on Freckleton Street, Weir Street and St Peter Street.