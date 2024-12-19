A Lancashire man been awarded nearly £12,000 after a series of dentists failed to address his oral health problems.

Clifford Shaw, a 65-year-old Royal Mail postman from Barnoldswick has been awarded £11,800 by dentists at his former long-term dental practices with the help of specialist dental negligence solicitors the Dental Law Partnership.

Why was Clifford awarded so much money?

Clifford Shaw said his dentists left him looking like a haggard old man. | submit

Clifford was a patient at one dentist between 2007 and 2010 and then its sister practice from 2010 onwards but was awarded the payment after various dentists at the practices failed to treat the progressing gum disease and diagnose decay contributing to the loss of a number of teeth which caused difficulty eating and made him self-conscious.

Describing his issues, Clifford said: “For many years I had multiple dentists at the practice, as practitioners kept leaving year after year. During these years I was losing a lot of teeth, but no reason was given. It wasn’t picked up by the dentists as I kept having new people checking my teeth.

“The dentists would just fill my teeth, and then when that didn’t work to ease the pain, they’d pull them out. One time a dentist even filled a tooth when it was cracked.

“They never gave a reason why they extracted the teeth, they just said there was nothing else they could do about it. Only one time did a dentist try to save a tooth. I knew something wasn’t right but didn’t know where to turn.”

“After years of this pain and discomfort, I have lost teeth, and will still lose more. There were gaps in my teeth even right at the front of my mouth. This made me look like a haggard old man, and it was also difficult to eat with so many holes in my mouth where food would get trapped.”

How did the legal case come about?

Frustrated with the experiences he had gone through, Clifford contacted the Dental Law Partnership in 2022.

Further analysis of his records revealed the extent of the poor dental treatment he had received from the treating dentists, including the extent of his gum disease, as it had progressed untreated, and that the dentists failed to diagnose decay on multiple teeth.

This all contributed to the loss of Clifford’s teeth and the likely loss of more teeth in the future.

The case was successfully settled in June 2024 when he was paid £11,800 in an out of court settlement by the treating dentists.

Tim Armitage of the Dental Law Partnership commented: “The distress and pain our client has experienced was completely unnecessary. If the treating dentists involved had provided more satisfactory treatment, his problems could have been avoided.”

Clifford's untreated dental decay shown in the lower left molar | submit

Where has it left Clifford now?

Clifford said: “I now have dentures, including my two front teeth. It makes me feel dead old. It’s embarrassing, and costly.

“I still struggle to eat and drink with dentures on as when I chew they press on my nerves. I’m still not used to wearing them but I wouldn’t go without them as I’m so self- conscious being near people with gaps in my teeth. I don’t smile as much anymore and hold my hand over my mouth when speaking if I don’t have them on.

“It’s frustrating that I wasn’t communicated with by the dentists about what their plan was. I had so many different dentists and opinions, and ultimately it led to inadequate treatment.

“You also have no one to turn to and help you to check on your teeth, or to see if things are being done properly, like the hospital. You can’t get feedback from anywhere other than your practice, and if you leave your practice, it’s hard to get an NHS appointment elsewhere.”

“I’m still going through extensive restorative treatment now. Despite the dentures, the condition of my teeth are still really bad. I’m just still trying to hold on to the teeth that I’ve got, but I know moretooth loss will continue.”

Any patients who believe they may have received negligent dental care should visit dentallaw.co.uk.