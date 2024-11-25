A Blackburn man who sent explicit messages and videos to 'underage girls' during an online sting has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Johnson attempted to incite children to engage in sexual activity with him from his home in Blackburn during an online sting.

On June 5, 2023, Johnson sent sexualised messages to what he thought was a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Johnson sent explicit messages and videos to 'underage girls' during an online sting | Lancashire Police

She stated she was 12 in the online chat, but he carried on sending her “obscene” messages. He then sent her a lewd video of himself.

The following day, Johnson initiated an online conversation with another ‘child’ who stated she was only 12.

Johnson continued to send her sexually explicit messages despite this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The adult decoy contacted police and Johnson, formerly of Leamington Road, Blackburn, but now of no fixed address, was arrested.

Five days later, Lancashire Police were contacted by officers in North Wales who stated they were also investigating Johnson.

Johnson had also contacted adult decoys in North Wales, believing the person at the other end of the online chat was 14 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued to send the ‘child’ sexually explicit messages before sending them two videos featuring adult content.

Further evidence came to light that Johnson had been sending sexually explicit messages to two further ‘children’ online who he believed were only 14.

Following his arrests, Johnson’s phone was seized and seven indecent images of children were found on it.

There were also 53 images of female children asleep in their underwear as well as evidence of concerning internet searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, making indecent images of a child, attempting to cause a child to watch sexual activity and attempting to cause/incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was subsequently jailed for four years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday (November 22).

Johnson was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.