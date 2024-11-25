Robber armed with knife and scissors threatens staff at Co-op store in Blackpool
The latest incident occurred when a man entered the store on Warley Road at around 9.40pm last Wednesday.
He threatened staff with a knife before forcing them to hand over cash from the till.
A man also threatened staff with a pair of scissors during a robbery on October 24.
Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with both incidents.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise the man in the footage from his clothing?
“If you recognise the man or have information, please contact police on 101, quoting log 1356 of November 20.”
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.