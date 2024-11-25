Seven people have been arrested after £350,000 worth of prescription drugs were stolen from two pharmacies in East Lancashire.

Our officers executed search warrants in Nelson, Barnoldswick and Blackburn on Monday morning.

The raids were conducted as part of an investigation into the reported theft of prescription drugs from two pharmacies in Pendle and Rossendale.

Seven people have been arrested after prescription drugs worth £350k were stolen from pharmacies in East Lancashire | Contributed

Class B and Class C drugs, cash, designer items and mobile phones were subsequently seized.

Five men and two women were also arrested during the raids:

A 32-year-old woman, from Nelson, was arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs.

A 29-year-old man, from Nelson, was arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs.

A 32-year-old woman, from Nelson, was arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee, conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs and money laundering.

A 23-year-old man, from Barnoldswick, was arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee, conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs and money laundering.

A 21-year-old, from Nelson, was arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs.

A 24-year-old, from Nelson, was arrested on suspicion of who was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs.

A 35-year-old, from Blackburn, was arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs.

Det Sgt Josh Boswell, of Burnley CID, said: “I welcome these arrests which are the result of the tenacity of the investigation team and mark a significant point in what remains a complex investigation.”