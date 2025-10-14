A Blackburn man has been jailed for a one-punch attack in Rishton that left his victim with life-changing injuries.

Nathan Williams, 41, assaulted a man in his 20s on George Street in the early hours of June 17, 2023.

The attack occurred after a brief conversation between the two men, who knew each other, turned heated.

Nathan Williams was jailed for three years for a one-punch attack in Rishton that left his victim with life-changing injuries. | Lancashire Police

Without warning, Williams punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the concrete.

The victim was initially taken to his girlfriend’s home before being transported to hospital with a serious head injury.

In a statement read to the court, the victim described the impact of the attack on his life.

I attended hospital and was placed in an induced coma as I had a bleed on my brain and had to have the front part of my skull removed,” he said.

“I was told that if they didn't remove part of my skull I could die due to the swelling.

“My family were told that there was an 80% chance of me dying which was obviously very upsetting for them.”

He added that recovery had been long and difficult: “Following surgery, I was in a coma for two and a half weeks.

“When I woke up I was on morphine and was in hospital for seven weeks in total. I lost four stone whilst in hospital as I was placed on a food drip due to the risk of choking.

“It has now been around two and half years since the incident and I still feel the effects, specifically feeling wary in social situations and even going about my day-to-day life.”

Williams, of Fleetwood Close, Blackburn, was arrested six days after the attack.

He was later charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Williams pleaded guilty at a hearing earlier this year and was jailed for three years at Preston Crown Court on Friday, October 10.

An indefinite restraining order was also imposed.

Judge Geoffrey Lowe described the victim’s injuries as “grave and life-threatening”.

Det Sge Cheryl Taylor, of Blackburn CID, said: "While it’s not for me to comment on any sentence, I am pleased that Williams has been held accountable for his actions in June 2023.

“He caused catastrophic injuries to the victim in this case, who was the subject of an unprovoked attack whilst enjoying a night out.

“Whilst I acknowledge the defendant did not intend the outcome, this case reflects the potential for horrific outcomes whenever people choose to use violence. The message is clear - one punch can kill or cause serious injury.”