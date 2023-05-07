News you can trust since 1886
Blackburn fire: 10 fire engines called out to huge blaze at B&M Bargains store

Ten fire engines were called to a huge fire at a retail park in Blackburn on Saturday night.

By Richard Hunt
Published 7th May 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 09:08 BST

Firefighters were called out to the blaze at the B&M Bargains store on Lower Audley Street at 8.17pm, using two aerial ladder platforms and a stinger appliance.

Thick plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the unit as the crews rushed to the scene.

An area of Lower Audley Street had to be cordoned off, leading to traffic congestion near the scene.

10 fire engines attended a huge blaze in at an industrial unit in Blackburn last night10 fire engines attended a huge blaze in at an industrial unit in Blackburn last night
By 10:30pm, the water bowser and high volume pump were also in attendance.

Firefighters were still using ground monitors, two ventilation units, two jets hose reel jets and one hose reel and the aerial ladder platforms to bring the fire under control.

Crews were still at the scene just after midnight.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue statement said at that time: “Crews will be remain in attendance overnight and into Sunday.

"If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area."

At 8.30am this morning, two fire engines remained at the scene, with more details to follow.

