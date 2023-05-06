News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
2 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
2 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
3 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
8 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

British Transport Police confirm that a man has died on the railway tracks near Preston

British Transport Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died on the railway tracks near Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th May 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 17:30 BST

Earlier today (Saturday, May 6), Northern reported that an “emergency incident” on the railway tracks had blocked the rail line between Preston and Bolton.

The train company announced the rail line closure at 10:30am, and its reopening at 12:03pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents had reported seeing emergency services activity on Factory Lane in Penwortham sometime after 10am, however the nature of the incident had not been confirmed.

A man has sadly been found dead on railway tracks near Preston Station.A man has sadly been found dead on railway tracks near Preston Station.
A man has sadly been found dead on railway tracks near Preston Station.
Most Popular

At 5:01pm, a British Transport Police spokesperson told the Post: “Officers were called to the line near Preston railway station at 9.50am on 6 May following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Read More
Missing 15-year-old girl, who travelled from Blackpool to Preston, has been foun...