Earlier today (Saturday, May 6), Northern reported that an “emergency incident” on the railway tracks had blocked the rail line between Preston and Bolton.

The train company announced the rail line closure at 10:30am, and its reopening at 12:03pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents had reported seeing emergency services activity on Factory Lane in Penwortham sometime after 10am, however the nature of the incident had not been confirmed.

A man has sadly been found dead on railway tracks near Preston Station.

At 5:01pm, a British Transport Police spokesperson told the Post: “Officers were called to the line near Preston railway station at 9.50am on 6 May following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad