A Lancashire cemetery could soon be transformed into a sea of colour, thanks to a new idea that will see wildflowers bloom on graves.

The extension to Pleasington Cemetery in Blackburn, opened in 2014, is restricted by planning laws to be a lawned cemetery only, which means that the graves have to be consistent with each other, without any large or distracting items on or around the graves.

In a bid to make the extension a more welcoming place for all, wildflower seeds will now be offered to the families of loved ones to sow on the grave, or if the family prefers, the seeds can be sown by the team working at the cemetery. The wildflowers will bloom in the spring and summer months. Blackburn with Darwen Council, which runs the facility, also said the seeds will help bind the earth, to reduce any potential collapsing. Grass turf will also be placed around the graves, to ensure that the ‘lawned cemetery’ lives up to its name.

Non-permitted items will need to be removed

To be able to allow these changes to go ahead, and in line with the cemetery rules and regulations, any items not permitted in the regulations will need to be removed. Permitted items include flowers placed within a plant pot, which can be positioned on the concrete plinth provided, adjacent to the headstone. Name plaques made of a sustainable material are also permitted, as long as they are positioned as close to the plinth as possible; and are no larger than 10” x 7”. Fresh flowers are also welcome.

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, Deputy Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said: I’m looking forward to the introduction of wildflowers to Pleasington Cemetery and the council’s other Cemeteries, as it will complement our existing offering, being key places for peace, worship and remembrance.

“We’ve listened to the concerns of grave owners and believe that having the option to sow wildflower seeds in the extension at Pleasington Cemetery accommodates people’s wishes to remember their loved ones, whilst still maintaining the look and feel of a lawned Cemetery.

“I would suggest that families who have loved ones buried at the extension visit their grave to ensure that any items not permitted are removed, so the team working at the cemetery can ensure that the area is looked after as best it can be.

“In the past we have undertaken a full consultation with communities about these regulations to ensure that it is understood that we cannot facilitate some items, including trees and planted flowers, on the graves. There are numerous signs around the Cemetery, and it is also made known to the family from the outset. Fresh flowers are however permitted to be placed upon graves.”

Councillor Jim Smith, Executive Member for Environment and Communities said: “I think it’s a lovely idea to be able to offer wildflower seeds free of charge to the families of those who have lost loved ones. In a couple of months, our Cemeteries will be bursting with colour. We’re lucky to have such accessible yet tranquil areas for everyone to remember their loved ones in Blackburn with Darwen.”

Wildflower seeds are free and can be picked up from the office at Pleasington Cemetery and Crematorium.