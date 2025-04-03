Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of objections have been made against plans to create a huge new cemetery in a residential area of Lancashire.

The Post revealed last month that a 15 acre site off Edge End Avenue, Brierfield has been earmarked by Pendle Borough Council for the development, as the existing cemetery in Nelson - opened in 1895 - is running out of space with no area for extension.

A report states: “As the only cemetery in the borough with provision for Muslim burials, it is crucial to identify a new site to cater to the needs of the Muslim community once Nelson reaches its capacity.”

Controversy

But the proposals - for land edged by housing - have proved controversial, with many residents highlighting the same concerns - traffic and flooding. One person said the council was “ sleepwalking into major environmental and financial problems”, while others highlighted previous Coal Board examinations of the site, which suggest there might be the possibility for unrecorded workings, mine entries or adits targeting the Dandy Mine coal seam beneath the site.

At the time of writing, 49 public comments had been made on the planning portal, with only three in support.

One person said: “The land is not viable for a cemetery, it is prone to significant flooding and conditions are boggy and overall not suitable for burials. More of the budget will have to be used for underground drainage to pump out water which will increase the likelihood of flooding for surrounding properties.”

The proposed site of Pendle Cemetery, off Edge End Avenue, Brierfield | CDS/Pendle Borough Council

Another person said: “The proximity to homes will inevitably cause significant distress and have a detrimental effect on mental health and wellbeing. This type of development should be located away from built-up residential areas.”

Another said: “Halifax Road is notorious for double parking, especially further down the road which affects traffic flow. To have vehicles double parked and vehicles navigating travelling up and down the road, coupled with a busy junction into the cemetery would prove mayhem.”

In support, one person said: “Sincerely agree with this planning application, despite sly remarks within the public comments, a new Cemetery is required within the local area to meet community needs.If Pendle Council do not exert efforts for their community who will?All these issues raised are simple, and can be mitigated through proper planning and design works.Including drainage concerns, PRoW access, retaining habitat, traffic concerns by completing traffic modelling to name a few. Let's get this approved and constructed!”