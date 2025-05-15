Tests are being carried out on land earmarked for a proposed new cemetery in Nelson to uncover what might have buried there before.

An archaeological investigation began earlier this week at the site off Edge End Avenue and Halifax Road.

The work is part of the planning process for a new multi-faith burial ground, which will include ash internment areas, ornamental planting and spaces for memorial trees.

Jake Minton, project supervisor, is leading a team of three to carry out the archaeological tests on the planned cemetery site | Pendle Council

The tests - which are being conducted on behalf of Pendle Borough Council and include the use of heavy plant machinery to dig trenches - are required to search for any archaeological remains that would have to be considered before planning permission could be granted.

The surveys will take between four and eight weeks to complete depending on what may be found.

The 6.3 hectare site was bought by the local authority to provide space for around 4,500 graves for people across Pendle.

In four years’ time, the current cemetery on Walton Lane will be nearing full capacity.

Coun Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “A lot of thought and consideration went into finding the right location for a site which would be suitable for a dignified burial space in an attractive green environment.

“We understand the value of green open spaces across Pendle and the site will remain open to everyone. We will not be expanding the cemetery beyond its current boundaries, so anyone with gardens or allotments next to the site will not be affected.”

David Walker, the authority’s Assistant Director of Operational Services, added: “This is the first step towards providing this vital facility, which will ensure there is sufficient burial space in Pendle to meet future needs.

“Public rights of way will not be impacted while the tests are being carried out and we would like to thank visitors to the site for their patience and understanding during this important part of the process.”