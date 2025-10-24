A popular hiking and biking track has been reopened in Blackburn - as part of a £30m plan to improve the area around junction 5 on the M65.

The Arran Trail is the first of six active travel routes to be transformed and reopened in South East Blackburn as the borough council invests in ways to encourage more people to walk, wheel or cycle.

The Arran Trail, which is a 2.72km trail linking Guide with Shadsworth, closed in June for work along the route including clearing and resurfacing the footpath, removing overgrown vegetation and adding lighting. The development work was undertaken by Bethell Construction Ltd, who have in addition donated a bike fixing station at the end of the path which will have tools the public can use for emergency bike repairs. Bethell have also visited the local school in collaboration with Living Streets to promote the route for active travel.

The reopening of Blackburn's Arran Trail | BwD Council

Currently, 36 per cent of adults and children aged 5 to 16 in the borough are doing less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week and improving public active travel routes aims to improve that. Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council are working with local partners to promote active travel and use of the newly improved route such as Re:Fresh, Love2Ride and Newground.

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, Deputy Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council and Executive Member for Growth and Development said: “Improving and reopening the Arran Trail is just the first step in ongoing work to improve active travel routes in South-East Blackburn. This project will provide around 16 kilometres of improved walking and cycling routes which will give residents better access to local amenities and opportunities, as well as increasing levels of physical activity and reducing the number of vehicular trips required on the local road network.

“Residents tell us that improving the way they get around our borough is incredibly important to them and so this is a scheme we’re really pleased to be able to bring forward.”

Gary Hunt, Contracts Manager at Bethell Construction Limited said: “Being able to deliver a safer walking and cycling route that connects the community has been incredibly rewarding. It’s a project that not only improves safety, but encourages a healthier, more sustainable way for local people to get around. It was a pleasure to work with Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council to make it a reality.”