Charly and Paul Davies outside Abbey Road Studios in London (Photo credit: Paul W Dixon) and inset, Gloria Jones (credit: Getty) | Getty/Paul W Dixon

An original single celebrating the Darwen community is almost ready to be released, following a mastering session at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Paul Stuart Davies, who has written and recorded the song through his Begin2Sing community project, used the state of the art audio technology at the London studios most famous for being the recording home of The Beatles and Pink Floyd’s most classic albums.

Together with his daughter Charly, Paul spent several hours perfecting the track which features the voices of around 500 people from Darwen or with links to the town.

The song Begin2Sing is an uplifting pop-soul anthem that features Darreners including Laura Barrett who owns Yoga Love Collective in Darwen, and Cormac Thompson, who is well known in his hometown for having landed a recording contract with Decca Records when he was just 11 years old.

Participants of Paul’s Begin2Sing vocal tuition workshops also had the opportunity to record their voices on the gospel-style choral refrain. The voices of pupils from St Cuthbert’s Primary School and Ashleigh Primary School also feature on the single, as well as Darwen School of Music students – taking the tally up to 500 voices.

Paul said: “Many times I have passed by Abbey Road Studios when visiting London and always wanted to set foot inside. There was a buzz in the air from the moment we stepped through the doors. Can we go again?!

Charly, who sings the first line of the song, added: “It was so cool to be in the same studios as huge music legends! Our producer even gave us a little tour and showed us the biggest recording room in the world where Adele recorded Skyfall with an orchestra. I feel so lucky to have been able to go. It was brilliant!”

Begin2Sing will be performed live for the first time at Darwen’s Christmas lights switch-on event on Saturday 15 November, with the support of soul veteran and singer/songwriter Gloria Jones who is travelling to Darwen specially for the occasion.

The single will be available to pre-order from Saturday, November 8.

The Begin2Sing project has been funded by UK Shared Prosperity Fund through Blackburn with Darwen Council. Councillor Quesir Mahmood, the Council’s Executive Member for Growth and Development, commented: “What Paul is doing for Darwen is so exciting! For the town to have its own single, about to be released through major music streaming platforms is remarkable.

“Paul’s vision has been to celebrate the town, but also to give Darreners a fantastic opportunity to boost their wellbeing and build their confidence through singing, and to connect with others.

“The Darwen Christmas lights switch-on is always a very special and well-attended event, but I’m sure this year it will be even more special for the singers featured on the song and their proud family and friends who turn out to support them.”