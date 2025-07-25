Lancashire artist sketches whimsical funny animal cartoons and turn them into jigsaws and gifts
Watch how a Blackburn artist creates beautiful animal-themed comic sketches - which he then turns into jigsaw puzzles, clocks and chopping boards.
Christopher Perkins demonstrates, in the video above, how he draws his intricately funny scenarios using colour pencils.
Animal-themed gifts
The self-taught creative, who lives in Whalley, spends hours on each picture, which are packed with imaginative detail and vibrant colour.
The clip was filmed from his stall at Great Eccleston Show, where Mr Perkins and his wife sold a wonderful selection of animal-themed gifts under the name Mydas Touch.
Funny scenarios with animals
Many of his bright sketches are based around scenarios where animals are doing unlikely activities, and outsmarting people.
Christopher, who draws everything from his imagination, explains: “A lot of people think animals are dumb, shall we say, and I look on the lines of, we are just as dumb as they are, or they are as clever as we are, whichever way you want to look at it.
And you'll see that a lot of animals are outsmarting what we class as either the human elements or the things where we think they're cleverer than these animals.”
Inspired by the Beano
The retired sign-maker started drawing as a child, and set up his own business in the early 2000’s. Although he used to have a shop and studio, he currently works from home - and always draws standing up.
His talent for creating funny drawings was realised when he was a youngster, and his dad bought him comic books to inspire him.
Whimsical jigsaw puzzles
Christopher adds: “They were the likes of the Dandy and Beano type comics, with little cartoon characters in, and basically that's where it's come from. When I went to school, my art teachers saw the humorous and the creative side in my art lessons, so it allowed me to do what it would be classed as the cartoon imagery.”
Now Christopher sells his whimsical gifts and jigsaw puzzles at craft fairs and agricultural shows.
