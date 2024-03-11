Bike found in search for missing Wrea Green man Richard Parker last seen seven days ago
A bike has been found in the search for a Wrea Green missing man.
Richard Parker was last seen in The Brooklands area at around 2:20pm on Monday (March 4).
Police later obtained CCTV footage of the 62-year-old riding his bike that same day.
Officers on Monday (March 11) confirmed they recovered a bike which they believe to be Richard's from the Warton area.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "You may see an increased police presence in the Warton area as our officers carry out searches.
"We remain concerned for Richard’s welfare, and we are continuing to support his family."
Richard is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, with short salt and pepper hair.
He was last seen wearing red/ orange waterproofs, a red helmet, black cycling leggings and walking boots.
Although he is described as athletic, police said he walks with a limp.
Richard has links to the Lake District and Scotland.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Richard.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1386 of March 4, 2024.