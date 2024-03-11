Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bike has been found in the search for a Wrea Green missing man.

Richard Parker was last seen in The Brooklands area at around 2:20pm on Monday (March 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police later obtained CCTV footage of the 62-year-old riding his bike that same day.

Missing man Richard Parker was last seen in The Brooklands area on March 4 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Monday (March 11) confirmed they recovered a bike which they believe to be Richard's from the Warton area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "You may see an increased police presence in the Warton area as our officers carry out searches.

"We remain concerned for Richard’s welfare, and we are continuing to support his family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, with short salt and pepper hair.

Richard Parker, 62, is missing from Wrea Green (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was last seen wearing red/ orange waterproofs, a red helmet, black cycling leggings and walking boots.

Although he is described as athletic, police said he walks with a limp.

Richard has links to the Lake District and Scotland.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Richard.