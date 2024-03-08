Search continues to find missing Wrea Green man Richard Parker, 62, last seen four days ago

Search continues to find missing Wrea Green man, 62, last seen four days ago
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:09 GMT
Richard Parker was last seen in The Brooklands area at around 2:20pm on Monday.

Police have since obtained CCTV footage of the 62-year-old riding his bike that same day.

Officers are now asking for sightings of him since then.

Missing man Richard Parker was last seen in The Brooklands area on March 4 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Missing man Richard Parker was last seen in The Brooklands area on March 4 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are concerned for his welfare as it is out of character for Richard to go missing." The 62-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, with short salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing red waterproofs, a red helmet, black cycling leggings and walking boots.

The 62-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, with short salt and pepper hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The 62-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, with short salt and pepper hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Although he is described as athletic, police said he walks with a limp. Richard has links to the Lake District and Scotland.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Richard.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1386 of March 4, 2024.

