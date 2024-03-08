Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Parker was last seen in The Brooklands area at around 2:20pm on Monday.

Police have since obtained CCTV footage of the 62-year-old riding his bike that same day.

Officers are now asking for sightings of him since then.

Missing man Richard Parker was last seen in The Brooklands area on March 4 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are concerned for his welfare as it is out of character for Richard to go missing." The 62-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, with short salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing red waterproofs, a red helmet, black cycling leggings and walking boots.

The 62-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, with short salt and pepper hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Although he is described as athletic, police said he walks with a limp. Richard has links to the Lake District and Scotland.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Richard.