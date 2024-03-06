Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Parker was last seen in The Brooklands area at around 2:20pm on Monday.

The 62-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, with short salt and pepper hair.

Although he is described as athletic, police said he walks with a limp.

Richard Parker, 62, is missing from Wrea Green (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Richard was last seen wearing red waterproofs, a red helmet, black cycling leggings and walking boots.

He was also riding his push bike.

Richard has links to the Lake District and Scotland.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "It is out of character for Richard to go missing and that is why we are concerned for his welfare."

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Richard.