A bereaved dad’s documentary that was part produced by Lancashire actor Steve Pemberton is set for a worldwide release.

The Little Things which gives an exclusive glimpse into the world of Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley is set for release worldwide following a major 10-year distribution deal.

Buffalo 8 has acquired global distribution rights to ‘The Little Things’, a deeply moving feature documentary directed by the award-winning Thomas Elliott Griffiths.

The film provides an intimate look into the remarkable work of Derian House Children’s Hospice, sharing the powerful and personal stories of families, staff, and volunteers through interrotron interviews.

Produced by Paul Woodward of Old Swan Films, ‘The Little Things’ was inspired by Woodward’s own experience at Derian House, where his son, Kalel, received care until his passing in 2019.

The film seeks to break down misconceptions about children’s hospices, highlighting not just the challenges but also the love, support, and treasured memories created within.

Paul said: “Both Tom and I are delighted that Buffalo 8 has picked up our documentary for global distribution.

“The entire team at Old Swan Films worked incredibly hard to deliver a truly beautiful cinematic story.

“We have all taken Derian House to our hearts, and we hope audiences around the world will too.

“This is an opportunity for people to step inside a children’s hospice and witness what truly happens behind the walls. They will be moved, and they will be filled with love.”

Lancashire-born Steve Pemberton, BAFTA-winning actor and writer (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen), has been a vocal supporter of the project, joining the team as an executive producer.

It was a family affair as Steve’s son Lucas Pemberton wrote the original film score for the production, which is now searching for a distributor so it can be shown to the rest of the world.

He said: “I think it’s fantastic that The Little Things will now have the potential to be seen by audiences worldwide.

“It is a deeply moving documentary exploring the incredible work of children’s hospices, beautifully filmed at Derian House.

“To support this project is an honour, and I’m sure the film will touch the hearts of families everywhere who have experienced hospice care.”

Since its private screening The Little Things has gained industry recognition, receiving a nomination for the Smiley Charity Film Award, part of the world’s largest cause-based film competition, and a five-star review from UK Film Review, which described the film as “the most moving documentary I have seen in years,” praising it as “inspiring, raw, honest, and insightful”.

The documentary has also garnered strong support from Together for Short Lives, a leading charity for seriously ill children, which works closely with the UK’s 54 children’s hospices.