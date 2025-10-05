A bereaved dad who produced a documentary about Derian House Children’s Hospice - that was snapped up by Amazon Prime - has been made a Patron of the charity.

Paul Woodward, of Skelmersdale, has been announced as Patron to recognise his outstanding contribution to the children’s hospice which looks after more than 400 children with life-limiting conditions, and families, from across the North West.

Steve Pemberton, Thomas Elliott Griffiths, Lucas Pemberton, and Paul Woodward | S

Paul produced ‘The Little Things’ documentary, which has brought Derian House to TV screens globally this summer, and is inspired by his own experience at Derian House, where his son, Kalel, received care until his passing in 2019.

The film, directed by the award-winning Thomas Elliott Griffiths, provides an intimate look into the remarkable work of the hospice, sharing the powerful and personal stories of families, staff, and volunteers.

Lancashire-born Steve Pemberton, BAFTA-winning actor and writer (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen), has been a vocal supporter of the project, joining the team as an executive producer.

It was a family affair as Steve’s son Lucas Pemberton wrote the original film score for the production, which is now searching for a distributor so it can be shown to the rest of the world.

He said: “I think it’s fantastic that The Little Things will now have the potential to be seen by audiences worldwide.

“It is a deeply moving documentary exploring the incredible work of children’s hospices, beautifully filmed at Derian House.”

Paul with his son Kalel | S

As Patron, Paul will play an important ambassadorial role in helping the hospice raise awareness and continue to give families the help they need when they need it most.

Paul, 38, said: “Next year will mark a decade of my family’s involvement with Derian House, from the years spent there with our son, Kal, to the three years spent returning to create the film, and now further plans for the future.

“In the back of finishing the film and seeing it distributed globally, this feels like the ultimate cherry on top of the most delicious cake.”

Derian dad and producer Paul with director Tom and the Derian House team | S

Paul joins current Derian House Patron, Kiki Deville, who features in ‘The Little Things’ telling her own story. Kiki’s son Dexter was born with Zellweger Syndrome and was cared for at Derian House during his short life, before he died aged just one month and three days in 2007.

Karen Edwards, Chief Executive of Derian House, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Paul as our Patron.

“We trusted him completely in telling the story of Derian House in ‘The Little Things’ documentary.”