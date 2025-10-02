An historic Lancashire firm has scooped a top industry award.

Bensons for Beds, which has its headquarters in Accrington, has officially been named Bed Retailer of the Year 2025-26.

The prestigious award recognises excellence in product quality, customer service, innovation, and commitment to helping the nation sleep better — and bosses say “we couldn’t be more proud”.

Nick Collard, CEO of Bensons for Beds, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised as Bed Retailer of the Year 2025-26. This award reflects the passion, dedication, and hard work of our entire team — from our Sleep Experts in-store to our designers, logistics teams, and customer support staff. Most importantly, we want to thank our customers for trusting us to help them sleep better, every single night."

Judges said: “Despite economic challenges, it expanded its retail footprint and launched a highly successful, bold new brand platform, earning a 41 per cent increase in Return on Investment, while its first creatively ambitious influencer campaign drove substantial engagement across web channels. Bensons demonstrated an appetite for innovation — trialling and expanding into new routes to market and customer touchpoints.”

In the next year, the company promise ‘new and innovative’ product launches, expanded ranges of sustainable mattresses and beds, an enhanced online shopping experience and continued investment in research and development.

History

Bensons for Beds began in 1950 as a general store founded by Cyril Benson and opened its first dedicated bed centre in 1972. After several brand mergers, most notably with Sleepmasters and Bed Shed, it became Britain’s largest bed retailer, with more than 170 stores currently in the UK.

In November 2019, Bensons for Beds was acquired from Steinhoff International by UK-based private equity group Alteri Investors, alongside Harveys and upholstery and bedding manufacturer Relyon.

On June 30, 2020, Bensons for Beds went into administration, but Alteri immediately bought it back, aiming to save between 150 and 175 of the chain's 242 stores, its Huntingdon manufacturing operation, and nearly 1,900 jobs.

It proudly backs British manufacturing, with a factory in Cambridgeshire and distribution centres in Accrington, Huncoat, Ayr and Tewkesbury.