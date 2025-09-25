A new range of premium sourdough breads has launched in shops across Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accrington-based Clayton Park Bakery has launched six new sourdough lines that are on shelves of SPARs across Northern England owned by James Hall & Co. Ltd, in response to a growing trend for the product.

The new Clayton Park Bakery sourdough lines are:

Half Sliced Sourdough Boule White 450g

Half Sliced Sourdough Boule Malted Flake 450g

Half Sliced Multi-seed with Sourdough Boule 450g

Whole Unsliced Sourdough Boule White 900g

Whole Unsliced Sourdough Boule Malted Flake 900g

White Farmhouse Loaf with Sourdough 800g

Clayton Park Sourdough | James Hall Ltd

Barry Thomas, Founder and Managing Director of Clayton Park Bakery, said: “We are delighted to launch our sourdough lines into a selected number of SPAR stores across the North of England. The strapline for the launch of our sourdough products is ‘patience meets flavour’ as I think any baker will tell you sourdough is a tricky product to perfect. We have been working hard to get the taste and texture right with our loaves, and we are thrilled with the finished result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since 1995, Clayton Park Bakery has proudly been producing our award-winning range of pies and baked goods. We felt it was a nice touch to add the ‘handmade in Accrington’ messaging to the packaging to bring it home to our skilled team of bakers and to where the company began 30 years ago.”

Clayton Park Bakery was acquired in 2011 by James Hall & Co. Ltd, a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent SPAR retailers and company-owned SPAR stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.