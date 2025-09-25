'Handmade in Accrington' - Spar shops across the North to sell new range of Lancashire sourdough bread
Accrington-based Clayton Park Bakery has launched six new sourdough lines that are on shelves of SPARs across Northern England owned by James Hall & Co. Ltd, in response to a growing trend for the product.
The new Clayton Park Bakery sourdough lines are:
- Half Sliced Sourdough Boule White 450g
- Half Sliced Sourdough Boule Malted Flake 450g
- Half Sliced Multi-seed with Sourdough Boule 450g
- Whole Unsliced Sourdough Boule White 900g
- Whole Unsliced Sourdough Boule Malted Flake 900g
- White Farmhouse Loaf with Sourdough 800g
Barry Thomas, Founder and Managing Director of Clayton Park Bakery, said: “We are delighted to launch our sourdough lines into a selected number of SPAR stores across the North of England. The strapline for the launch of our sourdough products is ‘patience meets flavour’ as I think any baker will tell you sourdough is a tricky product to perfect. We have been working hard to get the taste and texture right with our loaves, and we are thrilled with the finished result.
“Since 1995, Clayton Park Bakery has proudly been producing our award-winning range of pies and baked goods. We felt it was a nice touch to add the ‘handmade in Accrington’ messaging to the packaging to bring it home to our skilled team of bakers and to where the company began 30 years ago.”
Clayton Park Bakery was acquired in 2011 by James Hall & Co. Ltd, a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent SPAR retailers and company-owned SPAR stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.