The nation’s best-loved Radio DJ stepped in to host Royal Preston Hospital Radio afternoon show and said it was a ‘bit of payback’.

Legendary Tony Blackburn saved the day when the hospital radio station needed cover for the afternoon slot today and they were struggling to find someone.

It all happened when breakfast host Richie Anderson was performing his morning show and afterwards spoke to Scott Mills on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show and BBC Sounds ahead of Preston’s Radio 2 Party in Moor Park this weekend.

He revealed that the hospital was looking for someone to cover their radio show this afternoon.

Scott spoke to some of his fellow presenters to ask if any of them could fill the slot – he tried Sara Cox, Jo Whiley, OJ Borg, Gary Davies, DJ Spoony, but they were all unavailable for a variety of humorous reasons.

Then legendary broadcaster - and host of Sounds of the 60s and The Golden Hour programmes on Radio 2 - Tony Blackburn OBE stepped in to save the day, and from 2-4pm played song requests for patients at the hospital.

Chatting to Scott, Tony said: “It is a yes, yes I can. I’ve never done hospital radio in my life before, but I would look forward to it and, you know, I was in hospital last year and everything they did for me there, I think it’s the least I can do. A bit of payback!”

Richie Anderson at Royal Preston Hospital Radio | BBC

He continued: “By the way Scott, I haven’t heard all the show this morning, but I’m not the last person you rang up? I mean other people haven’t just turned it down have they? I’m not your last port of call?”

Scott cheekily replied: “No! Honestly, you’re the first person I’ve rung.”

Tony said: “Oh well that’s great then. That makes it even more wonderful for me as well, that I was the first person you’ve come to. That’s great, well I’m looking forward to it very much indeed.”

After doing the hospital radio show, Tony said: “I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do what I do and I know how important hospital radio is to the patients and their families, so it was my absolute pleasure to present a show on Royal Preston Hospital Radio. It was an honour to read out their messages and play the songs that will brighten their day ahead of Radio 2 in the Park this weekend.”

Silas Nicholls, Chief Executive of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The Hospital Radio volunteers at Royal Preston Hospital provide a fantastic service, lifting the spirits of patients, families and staff, and it was great to host Richie Anderson and the legendary Tony Blackburn. To have them step in and assist with our shows was a fantastic surprise for all, ahead of what is set to be an exciting weekend for BBC Radio 2 in Preston."