Bamber Bridge have a spring in their step after fine recent run
Brig are riding on the crest of a wave currently after winning their past three games – all incidentally away from home.
However, they have a yet to win a game at Irongate in 2024 – something they will want to put right this weekend.
Jamie Milligan’s men endured a torrid start to the new year, but recent results means optimism is high and they will want to produced a good result and performance in front of their own fans.
"The lads have got to take confidence into that next game although they are coming up against another good team,” said Milligan
"But the way we have played, the lads have got to be confident.”