News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Bamber Bridge have a spring in their step after fine recent run

Bamber Bridge will take a huge amount of confidence into Saturday’s home game against Ilkeston Town.
By Craig Salmon
Published 1st Mar 2024, 08:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brig are riding on the crest of a wave currently after winning their past three games – all incidentally away from home.

However, they have a yet to win a game at Irongate in 2024 – something they will want to put right this weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamie Milligan’s men endured a torrid start to the new year, but recent results means optimism is high and they will want to produced a good result and performance in front of their own fans.

Most Popular
Brig boss Jamie MilliganBrig boss Jamie Milligan
Brig boss Jamie Milligan

"The lads have got to take confidence into that next game although they are coming up against another good team,” said Milligan

"But the way we have played, the lads have got to be confident.”

Tomorrow’s fixtures: Lancaster v Basford, Clitheroe v Witton Albion, Longridge Town v Padiham, Garstang v Ashton, Burscough v Litherland, Irlam v Kendal; Sunday – Charnock Richard v Skelmersdale, Euxton v Darwen .

Related topics:ClitheroePadiham