Lancaster man, 39, in court accused of violent burglary, stalking, criminal damage and threatening man with scissors

A Lancaster man is due in court accused of stalking, threatening a man with scissors, burglary with violence and criminal damage.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:55 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT
Daniel McKenna, 39, of no fixed abode but from Lancaster, is charged with stalking a woman between February 15 and February 18, 2024 at Poulton-le-Fylde.

He is also charged with threatening a man with a pair of scissors on February 18 at a farm in Lancaster.

He is charged with a burglary with violence on February 18 at a farm in Lancaster.

Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
He is also charged with criminal damage on February 18 at the same address, alleged to have destroyed an iPhone 8 and a television worth £400.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday).