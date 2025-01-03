Arena idea for Blackpool backed by former councillor who toured with Jethro Tull

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool needs a large events arena to compete with rival towns and cities on the entertainment circuit, a former councillor who played guitar with some of the biggest stars of the 1970s has warned.

Tony Williams, who led the town's Conservative group for eight years until 2023, says the collapsed £300m Blackpool Central leisure plan has thrown up a new opportunity to develop a state-of-the-art performance venue instead.

Calls have been made for Blackpool to have a venue like the Co-op Live arena in Manchester | ManchesterWorld

Along with former Blackpool Mayor Robert Wynne, he suggested the idea of an arena for the site off Central Drive back in 2018 when the council first revealed the proposals for indoor theme parks and hotels on the land.

Now, as the council relaunches its search for a new investor, he says an arena must be at the forefront of their plans. Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has already said he backs such a move, which he says also reflects the ambitions of residents.

Mr Williams, who in the 1970s played guitar in bands including Stealers Wheel, and Jethro Tull with whom he toured America, said: "What continues to dismay me is the frequent sight of international groups, musicians, and shows touring the UK, yet Blackpool is never on their itinerary.

Former Blackpool councillor Tony Williams | n/a

"The town is perfectly positioned to draw large crowds, with excellent transport links and accommodation options, but still we seem to be overlooked."

He said promoters he spoke to blamed the lack of a big enough venue for Blackpool missing out, with neighbouring Lytham the only Fylde coast location to attract big name global superstars thanks to its annual summer festival.

Mr Williams added: "The absence of a suitable venue not only limits our town’s potential as a cultural hub but also reinforces the perception that Blackpool is no longer the vibrant, world-class destination it once was.

"If we're serious about retaining our status as a leading entertainment destination, we need to rethink our approach and invest in the infrastructure that will allow us to compete with other major cities for the top-tier events and talent that continue to bypass us."

A Blackpool Gazette article from 2018 also reported comments from former Mayor Robert Wynne who predicted "I fear the only part of the plans we will end up with is the multi-storey car park", which is what has happened following the collapse of developer Nikal.

At the time he also made calls for an arena, and today still firmly believes that is the best way forward for the Blackpool Central site.

Lytham Festival already attracts massive crowds | Lytham Festival

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "A big state-of-the art arena is absolutely the best use for that space. We have wasted years learning that, but hopefully it isn’t too late. Events are the main future of tourism."

He said he believed a venue in Blackpool would be able to compete with existing arenas in places like Manchester and Liverpool because there is so much demand now to see live performances and big sporting events.

Businessman Mr Wynne, who puts on live music at his own venues including the West Coast Rock Cafe on Abingdon Street, added: "It was interesting to hear Barry Hearn say that the darts was now so big it needed arenas.

"My friend went to see Paul Heaton selling out the Co-op arena last month and he was playing the Winter Gardens not long ago. There seems to be an increasing appetite for big events and an increasing number of performers or occasions that people want to see or attend."

The council says it is confident of finding new investors for the Blackpool Central site. Demolition of the former police station and courts is due to start soon meaning the council can offer a fully cleared site to potential developers.

The new multi-storey car park opened on the site earlier this year, and is also seen as a positive, with direct access from the M55 via Yeadon Way.

A report to a recent meeting of the council's executive said: "The council remains determined to see its vision and aspirations for a world class leisure development delivered on the site, as it seeks to move forward with its ambition for regeneration, economic growth and resilience across the town.

"It is imperative that the momentum to see development on the site is not lost and that every effort is maintained to seek a new investor/developer as soon as practically possible."