Blackpool should follow in the footsteps of Manchester to build an indoor concert arena, according to one of the town's MPs.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb says he is supporting the idea after it received backing from many residents on social media follow the apparent collapse of plans for a £300m leisure complex on the Central Station site.

Co Op Live, Manchester's newest major arena has a capcity of 23,500. | Getty Images

The scheme to redevelop the 17 acre site with theme parks and hotels was dealt a massive blow when it was revealed last month developer Nikal Ltd had filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

Previous visions for the site - including to build a super-casino - have also failed. However buildings including the former police station and magistrates court remain on track to be demolished meaning the site will soon be fully cleared. A 1,306 space multi-storey car park opened on the land in May this year.

Mr Webb raised the uncertainty facing the development at Business Questions on Thursday (October 31) in the House of Commons, and said he also hoped to hold talks with Culture, Media and Sport minister Lisa Nandy.

The Central Station site showing the empty former Bonny Street police station which is due to be demolished | Local Democracy Reporting Service

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "There is a big push from residents who would like to see a state-of-the-art arena built in Blackpool, and I want to explore how the government could work with the private sector.

"We have seen how transformative the Co-op Arena has been in Manchester and everyone I have spoken to has raised the idea of having an indoor arena in Blackpool.

"It would be something on that site that doesn't compete with other tourism offers, there is parking there already and road links straight in from Yeadon Way. The demolition of the police station and magistrates courts is still going ahead.

"However it is going to need a bit of public investment and I am looking at how the Co-op Arena was funded."

Mr Webb said despite competition from existing big arenas in Manchester and Liverpool, he believed there would be demand for such a development in Blackpool.

He said: "Blackpool has shown it attracts massive footfall for big events held here and if you look at the area right up to the Lakes, there isn't a venue like this. It could hold events including concerts, comedy and sports and we need something like this for our tourism."